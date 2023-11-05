One person dead after botched pizza shop robbery in Frankford, police say

One man is dead and another remains at large after the pair tried to rob a pizza shop in the Frankford section of Philadelphia on Saturday night.

The incident happened around 8:00 p.m. after the two men entered George's Pizza on Oxford Avenue armed with guns and attempted to rob it, Philadelphia police said.

An employee of the pizza shop then shot at the men, killing one and causing the other to flee the scene. No other injuries were reported.

"What I saw was a guy lying down on the ground," Frankford resident Bill Hackett told 6 ABC. "The owner's son said he had to shoot him because the guy was shooting at him. Said he had to shoot back self-defense."

Nothing was stolen in the course of the botched robbery, according to police. Two guns were recovered from the scene.

Neither of the would-be robbers have been identified by police as of Sunday morning.