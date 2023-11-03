Suspect in fatal Halloween shooting of Bensalem teen found dead in Ohio, police say

The Marysville Police Department in Ohio located a man suspected of fatally shooting 14-year-old Peter Romano on Halloween night in Bensalem.

The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Sean Hughes from Morrisville, was discovered dead Thursday, according to Bensalem police.

A grey 2014 Hyundai Elantra was captured by surveillance cameras at the crime scene and at various intersections as it fled the area, police said. Bensalem detectives identified the vehicle's registration and confirmed it had been reported stolen in Bristol Township.



On Thursday, Ohio's Marysville Police Department spotted the car and initiated a traffic stop with the driver, who was identified as Hughes. Authorities said Hughes did not stop, sparking a pursuit. Hughes eventually exited the vehicle and fled on foot; when he was located, he had succumbed to a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.

Romano, a student at Cecelia Snyder Middle School, died Tuesday night after being shot in the chest in the area of Bristol Pike and Woodbine Avenue, where a group of juveniles were fighting.

Witnesses said shots were fired at around 7:35 p.m from a parked vehicle near the scene, which then sped away northbound on Bristol Pike. Two other teens were shot; a 17-year-old sustained injuries to both legs and a 19-year-old was treated for gunshot wounds to the lower extremities.

Bensalem Township School District superintendent Samuel Lee published a letter after Romano's death expressing his condolences and announced the availability of counseling services for students and staff.

Police said they will continue to investigate if any other people were involved in the shooting. Anyone with information can call Bensalem Police Detective Brian Oliverio at 215-633-3669 or Detective Larry Leith at 215-633-3713. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online.