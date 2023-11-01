Middle school student killed in triple shooting in Bensalem on Halloween night, police say

A 14-year-old middle school student was killed and two other teens were wounded in a shooting in Bensalem on Halloween night, police say.

Peter Romano, a student at Cecelia Snyder Middle School, died after being shot in the chest, according to the Bensalem Police Department. The triple shooting occurred Tuesday evening around 7:35 p.m. Bensalem police responded to the area of Bristol Pike and Woodbine Avenue after receiving a report of a large group of juveniles fighting.

Witnesses told police that shots were fired into the crowd from a vehicle parked near the scene. The vehicle sped away northbound on Bristol Pike, police say.

The other two victims, who police have not named, were 17 years old and 19 years old. All three victims were transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where police say Romano was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The 17-year-old, who sustained injuries to both legs, is in stable condition and awaiting surgery at the hospital. The 19-year-old was treated for gunshot wounds to his lower extremities and released Tuesday night.

Bensalem Township School District superintendent Samuel Lee published a letter Wednesday addressing Romano's death.

"Today, I write to address a deeply troubling and distressing incident that occurred within our community," Lee wrote. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the affected individuals and their families during this incredibly challenging time."

Lee also noted that counseling services would be available to students and staff members to offer mental health support following the incident.

The investigation, which also involves the Bucks County District Attorney's Office and the Bensalem Township School District, is ongoing. Anyone with information can call Bensalem Police Detective Brian Oliverio at 215-633-3669 or Detective Larry Leith at 215-633-3713. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online.