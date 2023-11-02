Texas man arrested in Philly, charged with killing wife at South Jersey hotel

A Texas man allegedly shot his wife to death at a hotel in Camden County early Wednesday morning and then carjacked a man outside the building to leave the scene, authorities said.

Steven Burgess, 38, of Spring, Texas, was arrested in Philadelphia on Wednesday and charged in connection to the shooting at the Days Inn hotel in Runnemede.

Police responded to the hotel at 101 E. Ninth Ave. at 1:50 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a report of gunshots and a stolen car. They found the body of Ivy Morris, Burgess's 30-year-old wife. She had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

A man told police that he had been carjacked at gunpoint, and that the gunman had fired a shot at him, investigators said. He was not injured.

Burgess was taken into custody with assistance from U.S. Marshals and a Philadelphia police SWAT team. He has been charged with first-degree murder and is awaiting extradition to New Jersey, Camden County prosecutors said. Additional charges against Burgess are pending.

Investigators did not share any details about a possible motive in the shooting.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office said anyone with information about the shooting can call Senior Det. Kyrus Ingalls at (856) 225-5105.