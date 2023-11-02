More News:

November 02, 2023

Texas man arrested in Philly, charged with killing wife at South Jersey hotel

Steven Burgess, 38, allegedly fatally shot Ivy Morris, 30, early Wednesday morning at the Days Inn in Runnemede

By Michael Tanenbaum
Days Inn Shooting Runnemede Street View/Google Maps

Steven Burgess, 38, was arrested in Philadelphia on Thursday and faces charges in the fatal shooting of his wife, 30-year-old Ivy Morris, at the Days Inn hotel in Runnemede, New Jersey.

A Texas man allegedly shot his wife to death at a hotel in Camden County early Wednesday morning and then carjacked a man outside the building to leave the scene, authorities said. 

Steven Burgess, 38, of Spring, Texas, was arrested in Philadelphia on Wednesday and charged in connection to the shooting at the Days Inn hotel in Runnemede. 

Police responded to the hotel at 101 E. Ninth Ave. at 1:50 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a report of gunshots and a stolen car. They found the body of Ivy Morris, Burgess's 30-year-old wife. She had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. 

A man told police that he had been carjacked at gunpoint, and that the gunman had fired a shot at him, investigators said. He was not injured.

Burgess was taken into custody with assistance from U.S. Marshals and a Philadelphia police SWAT team. He has been charged with first-degree murder and is awaiting extradition to New Jersey, Camden County prosecutors said. Additional charges against Burgess are pending. 

Investigators did not share any details about a possible motive in the shooting.  

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office said anyone with information about the shooting  can call Senior Det. Kyrus Ingalls at (856) 225-5105.

