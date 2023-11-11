Report: Kelly Oubre Jr. struck by motor vehicle in Center City

According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Sixers wing Kelly Oubre Jr. was a "pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle" in Center City Saturday night. Oubre Jr. is in the hospital and in stable condition, Wojnarowski reports.

Wojnarowski also reports that team officials are at the hospital with Oubre Jr., who is now expected to miss "significant time" due to his injuries, but whose injuries are likely not season-ending.

Oubre Jr., 27, has shined for the Sixers so far in the young season after signing a one-year contract during the offseason, giving the team strong two-way production, first off the bench and recently as a starter. Oubre Jr. is averaging 16.3 points and 5.1 rebounds per game across eight contests.