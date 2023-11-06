Man dies after being shot by police in Bucks County, authorities say

A man was shot and killed by police in Northampton Township, Bucks County Sunday night, authorities said. One police officer was allegedly injured in the incident.

The unidentified 40-year-old man was shot by police during a confrontation, according to a statement from the Bucks County District Attorney's Office. The man was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Langhorne, where he was pronounced dead. No one involved in the incident had been identified as of Monday morning.

The Bucks County DA's office said the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday on the 500 block of Elm Street in Churchville.

Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck said the man had a knife on him. Few details about what happened were revealed by authorities as of late Monday morning.

The incident is still under investigation. The Bucks County DA's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment or additional details regarding the incident.

This is a developing news story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.