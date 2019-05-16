More News:

May 16, 2019

Teen hiker survives 80-foot fall in Lehigh Valley woods

The incident occurred in an area known as Devil's Pulpit

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Hiking Rescues
Lehigh Gap Nature Center Source/Google Street View

A view near the Lehigh Gap Nature Center from PA-873.

An 18-year-old man is recovering from serious injuries after falling approximately 80 feet into a heavily wooded area while hiking in the Lehigh Valley, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

RELATED: Man, 54, dies in skydiving accident in South Jersey

Authorities said the incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night, when the unidentified teen fell into an area known as Devil's Pulpit, near the Lehigh Gap Nature Center, Lehigh Valley Live reported.

The hiker, from Coplay, Lehigh County, was accompanied by two 17-year-old friends at the time of the incident.

Pennsylvania State Police said the search and rescue effort took nearly three hours before the hiker was recovered. He was flown to Lehigh Valley Hospital.

The teen's medical condition was not immediately known.

The Northern Valley EMS, Slatington Fire Department, Emerald Fire Department, Lehigh County Technical Rescue, East Allen Fire Department and EMS, Nova EMS, Lehigh Valley EMS, Wanutport EMS and Slatedale Fire Department all assisted in the rescue, according to state police.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Hiking Rescues Lehigh Valley Teens Pennsylvania

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

2019 NBA Mock Draft Roundup: Who will the Sixers select with 24th-overall pick?
Cam-Johnson-Carolina_051519_usat

Presidential Candidate

Joe Biden chooses Philadelphia as his 2020 campaign headquarters
Biden Philly campaing hq

Celebrities

Phillies fans boo Bruce Willis after his first pitch bounces
Bruce Willis Phillies first pitch

Eagles

NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Offseason doldrums edition
051719Graveyard

Women's Health

These are the non-negotiable health care screenings all women should be getting
health care screenings women should be getting

Accents

Survey: Philly is home to the 8th sexiest accent in America
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia drinking

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved