Teen hiker survives 80-foot fall in Lehigh Valley woods

An 18-year-old man is recovering from serious injuries after falling approximately 80 feet into a heavily wooded area while hiking in the Lehigh Valley, according to Pennsylvania State Police.



Authorities said the incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night, when the unidentified teen fell into an area known as Devil's Pulpit, near the Lehigh Gap Nature Center, Lehigh Valley Live reported.

The hiker, from Coplay, Lehigh County, was accompanied by two 17-year-old friends at the time of the incident.

Pennsylvania State Police said the search and rescue effort took nearly three hours before the hiker was recovered. He was flown to Lehigh Valley Hospital.

The teen's medical condition was not immediately known.

The Northern Valley EMS, Slatington Fire Department, Emerald Fire Department, Lehigh County Technical Rescue, East Allen Fire Department and EMS, Nova EMS, Lehigh Valley EMS, Wanutport EMS and Slatedale Fire Department all assisted in the rescue, according to state police.