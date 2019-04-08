More News:

April 08, 2019

Man, 54, dies in skydiving accident in South Jersey

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Skydiving
Paul Haaf Jr Paul Haaf/Facebook

Paul Haaf Jr., 54, died in a skydiving accident in Williamstown, New Jersey on April 7, 2019. He was described as an experienced skydiver who frequented Sky Cross Keys, whose plane he had jumped from before his death.

A 54-year-old man died Sunday afternoon in a skydiving accident in Gloucester County, prompting an investigation into his death, authorities said.

Paul Haaf Jr., of Monroe Township, was found unresponsive around 5:20 p.m. when police were dispatched to the area of Brookdale and Herbert Boulevards in the towns Williamstown section.

Haaf was described as an experienced skydiver with more than 1,200 jumps. He was a regular visitor of Williamstown's Skydive Cross Keys, and had jumped from one of the company's planes at around 5:06 p.m., Sunday, officials said.

Gloucester County Medical Examiner Gerald Feigin determined that Haaf died from multiple injuries and the manner of his death was accidental.

An official with Cross Keys Skydiving said Haaf's parachute deployed after he exited the plane. Police were still looking for his main parachute, but his reserve parachute was attached to his body when they found him more than a mile from the airport.

An investigation remains ongoing with the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office, Monroe Township Police Department and Federal Aviation Administration.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Skydiving Monroe Township Gloucester County Police Accidents

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

The Eagles' top 10 options with their first round pick
040319HowieRoseman

Food & Drink

Morgan's Pier announces opening date for 2019 season
Morgan's Pier beer garden

Politics

Joe Biden visits Scranton, makes jokes about having permission to hug people
Joe Biden hug scranton

Phillies

What they're saying: Will bullpen woes make Phillies reconsider signing Craig Kimbrel?
David-Robertson-Phillies_040719_usat

Fitness

Here's the scoop on fasted cardio, weightlifting and workouts
intermittent fasting workouts

Netflix

Netflix just dropped trailer for Beyoncé documentary 'Homecoming'
Beyonce

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved