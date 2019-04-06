More News:

April 06, 2019

Former WIP, New Jersey radio host sentenced to three years in prison for ticket fraud

Craig Carton, 50, worked for WIP in the 90s and went on to a successful career with WFAN

By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Boomer & Carton National Treasure Archive/YouTube

Chris Carton, right, and Boomer Esiason during a CBS Sports livecast of their WFAN radio show, "Boomer & Carton".

Former WIP and New Jersey sports radio host Craig Carton was sentenced Friday to 42 months in prison for ticket fraud.

Carton, 50, was also ordered to complete 150 hours of community service and pay $4.8 million in restitution by Manhattan federal court judge Colleen McMahon. He’d been convicted of conspiracy, wire fraud, and securities fraud in November.

Carton worked for Philly’s 94WIP in the 90s, and later 101.5 WKXW in Trenton, according to Philly.com. 

Carton is believed to be the first person who reported Jeffrey Lurie’s buying of the Philadelphia Eagles in 1994.

Carton received his largest slice of fame during his time on WFAN’s “Boomer and Carton” show alongside former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason, according to the New York Post.

Esiason called the situation "eye-opening and frightening" on Friday:

In the ticket fraud Ponzi scheme, Carton sold concert tickets and then never delivered the actual tickets, keeping the money to try and pay off his gambling debts.

Carton explained earlier this week that he had a gambling addiction, including saying he once won $4 million in three days at Harrah’s in Atlantic City.

