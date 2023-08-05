More Events:

August 05, 2023

Listen to rap cyphers, DJs and watch break dancers while artists do graffiti during Hip Hop in the Park

The free event hosted by Christian “TAMEARTZ” Rodriguez will be on Saturday Aug. 12 from noon to 8 p.m.

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Hip-hop
Hip-Hop in the Park at The Oval on Saturday, Aug. 12, will celebrate 50 years of the art form with a free party featuring DJs and performances on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Hip-hop started in New York City in August 1973. The art form was popularized for its combination of break dancing, graffiti street art, DJing, and MCing.

Fifty years later, hip-hop will be celebrated in Philadelphia by Christian "TAMEARTZ" Rodriguez— Hip-Hop in the Park at The Oval on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The free event is in collaboration with Black Soul Summer. 

MORE: Atlantic City Airshow to bring dazzling aerobatics to the Jersey Shore

The party will include a rap cypher and music and DJ performances on Saturday, Aug. 12, from noon to 8 p.m. outside the Philadelphia Art Museum. Some guests will be TUFF CREW, Schooly D, Peedi Crakk, Dell-P, and Rebel Foster. The event will have poetry as well. 

"This event came from the void of true Hip Hop curated events that were completely family and community friendly," Rodriguez said, according to Wooder Ice. "As a Hip Hop Ambassador, I felt the responsibility to curate an event that showcased all the elements in a community building type of way." 

Hip Hop at the Oval

While the event is free if you RSVP online, donations are also welcomed; there is a one ticket limit per person.

Hip-Hop in the Park

Aug. 12, 2023
Noon to 8 p.m.| Free
2451 Benjamin Franklin Parkway
