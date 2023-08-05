Listen to rap cyphers, DJs and watch break dancers while artists do graffiti during Hip Hop in the Park

August 05, 2023
Hip-hop started in New York City in August 1973. The art form was popularized for its combination of break dancing, graffiti street art, DJing, and MCing.
Fifty years later, hip-hop will be celebrated in Philadelphia by Christian "TAMEARTZ" Rodriguez— Hip-Hop in the Park at The Oval on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The free event is in collaboration with Black Soul Summer.
The party will include a rap cypher and music and DJ performances on Saturday, Aug. 12, from noon to 8 p.m. outside the Philadelphia Art Museum. Some guests will be TUFF CREW, Schooly D, Peedi Crakk, Dell-P, and Rebel Foster. The event will have poetry as well.
"This event came from the void of true Hip Hop curated events that were completely family and community friendly," Rodriguez said, according to Wooder Ice. "As a Hip Hop Ambassador, I felt the responsibility to curate an event that showcased all the elements in a community building type of way."
While the event is free if you RSVP online, donations are also welcomed; there is a one ticket limit per person.