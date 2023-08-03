Atlantic City Airshow to bring dazzling aerobatics to the Jersey Shore

More than 500,000 people are expected to come out to Atlantic City to watch airplanes twist, flip and soar through the skies later this month.

The annual Atlantic City Airshow takes place Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 11 a.m., rain or shine. The event, now in its 20th year, includes aerial performances by top military and civilian acts. This year, it also offers a new premium viewing area.

Here's what to know about the beachfront event:

Performers

The airshow features military performance demo teams, civilian high-performance aircraft and helicopters from across the country. The performers include the U.S. Marine Corps AV-8B Harrier Demo Team, the U.S.A.F. Thunderbirds, Jim Beasley's P-51 Mustang and the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team.

Where to watch

The show can be viewed for free from Atlantic City's public beaches and boardwalk. Spectators can watch from boats off the coast, but they will be prevented from approaching too close to the beach during the airshow.

Spectators that bring portable radios can tune in to 95.5 FM and 1450 AM to hear commentary during the show.

People looking for a more unique viewing experience can purchase tickets for a new premium spectator located on the beach between Columbia and Mississippi avenues, called the Fly Zone. Spectators in the Fly Zone can bring their own chairs, blankets and umbrellas. Food and drink vendors will be stationed throughout, as well as portable restrooms. Speakers will amplify music and commentary accompanying the performances.

Tickets for the Fly Zone cost $15 for children 6-12 and $25 anyone 13 and older. Children 5 and under are free.



Other ticketed premium viewing areas include the VIP Watch Party at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall and a Rooftop Airshow Viewing Event at The Vue rooftop bar at the Claridge.

Parking and public transit options

Several parking garages and lots in Atlantic City will be open for those traveling by car.

People also can take the AC Jitney or NJ Transit bus and rail services. Travelers using NJ Transit can get 50% off round-trip tickets using code ACAIRSHOW23 at checkout.

Practice day



Visitors who can't make it to the actual airshow have an opportunity to see the aerial performances before the big day. Practice Day will be held Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 11 a.m. Airshow performers will take to the skies to test-run and perfect their routines. Viewers can watch for free from the beach or boardwalk, or can purchase discounted tickets to the Fly Zone, which will be open during the event.

