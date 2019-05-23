More Culture:

May 23, 2019

Hiroki is new Japanese omakase concept in Fishtown

Diners will be treated to a 20-course menu from chef Hiroki Fujiyama, who trained under Morimoto

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Hiroki is a new Japanese omakase concept in Fishtown. The space has a minimalist aesthetic, and the design, menu and service approach are all deeply rooted in Japanese tradition and culture.

Hiroki, a new Japanese restaurant in Fishtown, opened Wednesday. It's the neighborhood's first upscale sushi spot.

The omakase menu is overseen by executive chef Hiroki Fujiyama, who previously was the head sushi chef at Philadelphia's esteemed Morimoto, where he trained under world-renowned Masaharu Morimoto for more than 10 years.

RELATED: Food & Wine names Philly BYOB its No. 1 pick for Best New Restaurant | Lê from Hop Sing Laundromat is taking over a Center City bar

For those unfamiliar, simply put, omakase means letting the chef choose for you. 

Fujiyama's menu is 20 seasonal courses and deeply rooted in Japanese tradition and techniqueEach course is thoughtfully paired with a specific sake, carefully selected from different styles and grades found across Japan, or libations from the restaurant's beverage program, which includes wine and a curated selection of Japanese whisky and gin.

The restaurant, which has a minimalist aesthetic, seats a total of 26. There's room for 12 at the sushi counter and 14 at the tables. The sophisticated space was designed by Philadelphia-based Method Co. and Stokes Architecture. 

Hiroki is located at 1355 N. Front St., Philadelphia, PA 19122. Look for a circular wooden door. Reservations can be made online.

