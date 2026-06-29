St. Peter’s Village, a quaint historic town along French Creek, is being put up for auction in September

St. Peter’s Village, a 19th-century industrial town along French Creek in northern Chester County that's protected under the National Register of Historic Places, is being put up for auction by its owners.

The sale includes the Inn at St. Peter’s Village and accompanying restaurant, 121 residential and 13 commercial properties and subterranean mineral rights to the land, according to Philly-based Traiman Auction Company. The village will be sold Sept. 30 at the Desmond Hotel in Malvern.

The 83-acre property in Warwick Township was listed last week for absolute auction, which guarantees the land to the highest bidder — no matter the price. It's being presented as “suitable for major builders, venture capitalists, historic preservationists and entrepreneurs," according to the listing website.

A future buyer will have to agree to make maintenance improvements to the Warwick Water Works wastewater treatment facility that services the area. The listing also highlights valuable iron ore reserves which have been documented around the site.

St. Peter's is considered a “company town,” which means it's owned in its entirety by private corporations. Traiman Auctions CEO Doug Clemens said his company was approached by the town’s three owners who asked to move forward with the sale to dissolve their partnership. He declined to disclose the identity of the owners.

“They know that under an absolute auction, they’re definitely going to have a buyer within a specific period of time,” Clemens said. “They’re in the mood to get the property sold.”

Provided Image/Traiman Auction Company Portions of St. Peter's Village, pictured in the map, will be sold in an absolute auction on Sept. 30, 2026.

St. Peter’s Village was established around the mid-1800s in response to the deposits of iron ore, copper and black granite resources that were mined along the French Creek Valley. As its industrial uses faded over the years, the town retained its 19th-century architectural charm, which has been protected by local and state ordinances.



Its main street, St. Peter's Road, and its associated properties were added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2003 for their significance to the region’s industrial history. Certain protections will be instituted for the future buyer to maintain the historic character of the town, Clemens said. However, depending on the location, these protections do not necessarily extend to the area's mineral supplies.

Due to its proximity to French Creek State Park, St. Peter’s has emerged as a popular getaway for local residents who flock to the town for its quaint shops, scenic views of the waterfront, hiking trails, swimming areas and waterfalls. A majority of the adjacent recreational area is not included in the sale.