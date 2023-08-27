$15,000 reward offered after hit-and-run that killed a 27-year-old mother

The Fraternal Order of Police is offering a $15,000 reward in the hunt for the driver of a car that struck and killed Ashley McLean-Gaylor in Southwest Philadelphia early Saturday morning. The 27-year-old was the mother of two children and the daughter of Delaware County Police officer Leslie Gaylor.

The woman was reportedly struck by a 2023 Honda Civic with New York plates around 2:30 a.m. on the 8400 block of Lindbergh Boulevard Saturday morning. McClean Gaylor, who was attempting to cross the intersection on foot at the time of the accident, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to multiple news reports.

Police said the vehicle was later recovered at an undisclosed location, but its driver is still at large. No suspects have been identified in the incident. A $5,000 reward was initially offerer for information leading to the arrest of the hit-and-run driver, but that reward was increased to $15,000 after two donations were made to support the search. The reward is being offered by Delaware County FOP Lodge 27 and Philadelphia FOP Lodge 5.

The FOP also set up a GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign to raise money for funeral costs and to help support McClean-Gaylor's two young daughters. That GoFundMe campaign had reached more than $60,000 of its $70,000 goal as of Sunday afternoon. McClean-Gaylor's mother is a longtime member of Delaware County FOP Lodge 27, according to the GoFundMe page.

Police are urging anyone with information related to the crash or the driver involved to contact the Philadelphia Police Crash Investigation Division at 215-685-3180 or call the Philadelphia Police Department's tip line at 215-686-TIPS.



