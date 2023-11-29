More News:

November 29, 2023

Driver sentenced up to 24 years in prison for fatal hit-and-run at Bucks County McDonald's

Daniel Dietrich, 46, of South Jersey, pleaded guilty to killing Jason Smith, 47, in Bristol Township in February, prosecutors say

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Hit-and-Run
McDonalds Hit Run StreetView/Google Maps

Daniel Dietrich, 46, of Palmyra, New Jersey, struck and killed a man with his truck at a McDonald's in Bristol Township on Feb. 5, 2023. He will spend between 12-24 years in prison.

A South Jersey man who ran his truck over another man, killing him outside a Bristol Township McDonald's in February, was sentenced Wednesday to 12 to 24 years in prison, Bucks County prosecutors said.

Daniel Dietrich, 46, of Palmyra, Burlington County, pleaded guilty voluntary manslaughter and related offenses for the Feb. 5 hit-and-run crash. His sentencing came after a plea hearing that was attended by family members of the victim, 47-year-old Jason Smith, of Levittown.

Before Smith was struck by the defendant's vehicle, he and Dietrich had a run-in on the road about a mile away from the McDonald's at 7700 Bristol Pike, investigators said. Surveillance video shows Smith drive his Nissan into the restaurant's parking lot, followed seconds later by Dietrich, who angled his pickup truck to temporarily block Smith from moving his car before backing into a parking spot.

Moments later, Smith got out of his car and grabbed a hammer from his trunk, according to police. When Smith approached the front of Dietrich's truck, Dietrich accelerated toward Smith and made a hard left-turn that knocked Smith to the ground. Dietrich then ran Smith over and fled the parking lot heading north on Route 13, police said. Smith later died at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

After the crash, police shared images of Dietrich's truck, and about a month after the hit-and-run they received a tip leading to Dietrich's home in New Jersey. Dietrich's driver's license at the time.

Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said prosecutors had considered whether Dietrich, who had a suspended drivers license at the time of the incident, acted in self-defense. Based on the surveillance video, they believed Dietrich had a clear, alternative path out of the parking lot to avoid hitting Smith.

"It is my determination that the defendant caused and then aggravated this altercation when he had many other peaceful options at his disposal," Weintraub said in March.

Smith was a forklift operator and truck driver. He was engaged to be married at the time of his death, according to his obituaryThe plea agreement reached Wednesday had the support of Smith's family, Weintraub said.

Common Pleas Judge Raymond F. McHugh sentenced Dietrich to nine to 18 years on the voluntary manslaughter charge and three to six years on the count of accidents involving death or personal injury. The sentences will be served consecutively. Dietrich also was ordered to undergo a drug and alcohol evaluation, complete an anger management course and pay restitution to Smith’s family to cover funeral costs.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Hit-and-Run Bristol Township Crime Bucks County

Videos

Featured

Limited - Historic Philly - Wilma theater

'Fat Ham' by James Ijames kicks off The Wilma Theater’s bold new season
Limited - The Nutcracker - Philadelphia Ballet 2023

'The Nutcracker' is the perfect holiday tradition for the entire family to enjoy

Just In

Must Read

Politics

Grandmother of Lower Merion family among hostages released by Hamas
Hamas Hostage Release

Sponsored

Money markets for small businesses
Small business owner calculating expenses

Alternative Medicine

Psychedelics may help people with ADHD, but research remains limited
Psychedelics ADHD Psilocybin

Holiday

20 decorated trees to be displayed in Christmas Village for inaugural CHOP fundraiser
festival of trees christmas village

Flyers

How real are the Flyers' playoff chances?
Sean-Couturier-Flyers-Canes-11.28.23-NHL.jpg

Food & Drink

Hot chocolate crawl returns to East Passyunk in December
Hot chocolate crawl

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved