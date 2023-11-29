More News:

November 29, 2023

Wendy's manager pistol-whipped during botched robbery in Northeast Philly

Police said the woman was put in a headlock by a man who was hiding in the bushes around 2:00 a.m. on Tuesdsay

The manager of a Wendy's on Cottman Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia was pistol-whippped during the course of a failed robbery attempt at the fast food restaurant on Wednesday morning.


The manager of a Wendy's restaurant in the Burholme neighborhood of Northeast Philadelphia was pistol-whipped during an attempted robbery early Wednesday morning, police said. 

The incident occurred at the Wendy's on the 900 block of Cottman Avenue around 2:00 a.m. as store employees were preparing to head home for the night, according to Fox 29. As the manager was walking to her car, she was approached and put into a headlock by a man who had been hiding in the bushes outside the fast food restaurant, authorities said. 

After pistol-whipping her and threatening to shoot her, the assailant forced the woman back into the Wendy's, where other employees had been waiting. The man then proceeded to force all five employees into the back of the restaurant and demanded money. 

After discovering that the cash registers were empty and that store employees were not able to open the safe where the money had been deposited, police said the man fled on foot. 

The female manager was treated for minor injuries she suffered during the course of the botched robbery. No other injuries were reported.

The suspect had not been identified by authorities as of Wednesday morning. Police said the incident was caught on surveillance video. 
