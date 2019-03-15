More Events:

March 15, 2019

Veda Modern Indian Bistro throwing Holi party with DJ, face paint, drink specials

The 'Festival of Colors' is Wednesday

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Parties Restaurants
Holi Festival PA Images/Sipa USA

People around the world will take part in the Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the "Festival of Colors" this March.

Enough with winter. It's time to usher in spring.

Holi will begin on Wednesday, March 20, and end Thursday, March 21. The Hindu festival, where people throw colored powders at each other, marks the start of springtime and is celebrated throughout India.  

In Philly, Veda Modern Indian Bistro will celebrate Holi with a party on Thursday.

RELATED: A guide to Philly Wine Week's best events

The 21-plus crowd is invited to dress in neon – Holi is the "Festival of Colors" after all – to dance and drink at the restaurant from 9 p.m. to midnight. There will be a DJ, hoop performers and free face painting.

Drink specials will include a glowing gin and tonic, brightly colored vodka cocktails, vodka Jell-O shots and a variety of beer.

Tickets to attend are $35 and include one drink.

Holi Glow Party

Thursday, March 21
$35 per person
Veda Modern Indian Bistro
1920 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

