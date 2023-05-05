South Jersey animal shelter celebrates Joel Embiid's MVP with $21 dog adoptions

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has the city buzzing after he took home his first MVP award this week. So to honor the big man, a South Jersey animal shelter is having an Adopt an MVP event this weekend.

Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center in Gloucester Township will offer $21 dog adoptions starting Friday through Sunday. The price corresponds to the number 21 Embiid wears for the Sixers.

A dog adoption usually costs anywhere from $50 for special needs dogs to $325 for specialty breeds at Homeward Bound.

"There are over 120 dogs waiting at Homeward Bound to find their forever homes," Jonathan Young, liaison to the animal shelter, said. "Please consider opening your heart and your home to one of our underdogs at the shelter. And if you are unable to adopt, the shelter is always in need of donations, so please consider donating $21 instead."



There is an online database for people interested in virtually meeting all the available dogs. Anyone ready to take the next step and adopt a four-legged friend can complete a questionnaire or visit the shelter in person. The shelter, located at 125 County House Road, Blackwood, NJ, is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Homeward Bound suggests bringing the entire family to meet the dogs before deciding to adopt. Anyone interested in adopting can call the adoption team at 856-401-1300 extension 102 for more information. Every dog at the shelter is vaccinated and micro-chipped before going home with its new owners.



There is an urgent need locally and across the nation to find homes for pets in animal shelters, which are overcrowded.

In Philadelphia, ACCT Philly is one of the only places in the area taking dogs in; however, they recently had to stop accepting dogs to create a temporary space to separate animals exposed to the canine flu or pneumovirus from incoming dogs.

The animal shelter offered rewards, including $400 Visa gift cards for people that fostered dogs last month.











