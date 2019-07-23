Alleged shooter's father forces witness to strip and shower in bleach, New Jersey police say

The father of a man charged in a fatal shooting in South Jersey allegedly forced a woman who witnessed the incident to strip out of her clothes and bathe in bleach in order to destroy physical evidence, authorities said.

Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said Frank Baker, 25, of Bridgeton, New Jersey, has been charged with shooting Jair Rennie, 22, multiple times in the backyard of a home in Fairfield Township around 2 p.m. on Saturday.



After Baker's father, Frank Baker III, 50, of Cedarville, learned of the shooting, he allegedly forced the woman "to shower with bleach and surrender her clothing (which) was worn while she witnessed the shooting and murder ..." police reports state, according to NJ.com.

The elder Baker is charged with two counts of tampering with a witness, hindering apprehension, obstruction and tampering with physical evidence.

The woman was not identified. The father and son were arrested Sunday and are being held at Cumberland County Jail.

