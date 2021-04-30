More Culture:

April 30, 2021

Hook & Master to sell Chicago-style pizza and tiki drinks

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Hook & Master Courtesy of/Hook & Master

A Chicago-style pizza concept is opening in Kensington. Hook & Master will debut sometime this summer with three styles of pizza and tiki drinks.

Chefs Jose Garces and Steven Seibel are opening a Chicago-style pizzeria in Philadelphia this summer called Hook & Master that will sell three types of pies and tiki drinks.

The eatery will open at 2nd & Master streets in Kensington. There will be 80 seats in the outside "octopus garden," 25 in the downstairs pizzeria and 45 upstairs in the tiki lounge.

RELATED: The Garden at Cherry Street Pier returns | BYO floating tiki bar coming to Ocean City this spring

The space will be under-the-sea-themed – with lots of octopus decor – and include some Chicago memorabilia. Garces is a Chicago native.

Below are the three types of pizza that will be sold at Hook & Master.

• Chicago tavern-style pizza – Described as super thin crust, the way the locals do it
• Pan-style pizza – Described as more of a Chicago deep dish
• Brooklyn-style pizza – Eight different pies created by Seibel

Craft beer and small appetizers will be sold, too. Guests also will be able to order from a takeout window and can purchase uncooked tavern-style dough to make pizza at home.

There's no set opening date yet, but you can check out some images of what to expect.

 

Hook & MasterCourtesy of/Hook & Master

Jose Garces and Steven Seibel, currently of Seibel Pies, are collaborating on a new pizzeria.

Hook & MasterCourtesy of/Hook & Master

The restaurant will have lots of octopus decor.


Hook & MasterCourtesy of/Hook & Master

Guests can order tiki drinks and craft beers at Hook & Master.


