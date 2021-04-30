Hook & Master to sell Chicago-style pizza and tiki drinks

Chefs Jose Garces and Steven Seibel are opening a Chicago-style pizzeria in Philadelphia this summer called Hook & Master that will sell three types of pies and tiki drinks.

The eatery will open at 2nd & Master streets in Kensington. There will be 80 seats in the outside "octopus garden," 25 in the downstairs pizzeria and 45 upstairs in the tiki lounge.

The space will be under-the-sea-themed – with lots of octopus decor – and include some Chicago memorabilia. Garces is a Chicago native.



Below are the three types of pizza that will be sold at Hook & Master.

• Chicago tavern-style pizza – Described as super thin crust, the way the locals do it

• Pan-style pizza – Described as more of a Chicago deep dish

• Brooklyn-style pizza – Eight different pies created by Seibel

Craft beer and small appetizers will be sold, too. Guests also will be able to order from a takeout window and can purchase uncooked tavern-style dough to make pizza at home.

There's no set opening date yet, but you can check out some images of what to expect.

Courtesy of/Hook & Master Courtesy of/Hook & Master Jose Garces and Steven Seibel, currently of Seibel Pies, are collaborating on a new pizzeria.

Courtesy of/Hook & Master Courtesy of/Hook & Master The restaurant will have lots of octopus decor.

