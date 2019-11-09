More News:

November 09, 2019

Hordes of wild turkeys flock to Toms River homes, weeks before Thanksgiving

Dozens of the bird have been seen roaming the town's Holiday City community

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Odd News Animals
041016_TurkeysTeaneck Source /CBS 2

These wild turkeys were spotted back in 2016 in Teaneck, New Jersey. This week, dozens of wild turkeys were seen roaming around Toms River.

It seems the turkeys are going on the offensive.

Just three weeks before Thanksgiving 2019, scores of wild turkeys have been seen roaming the streets of Toms River in Ocean County. One particularly populated group popped up in the front yard of a Holiday City house like an holiday version of Hitchcock's "The Birds":

According to a report from News12, the groups of turkeys spotted in Toms River have been even larger than the one captured in the above video:

"Just in time for Thanksgiving, an aggressive gaggle of 40 to 60 wild turkeys is terrorizing the community in the Holiday City section of town.

"Residents say that shooing the birds away doesn't help, and that they actually bite. Some say that the turkeys have even broken windows in people's houses."

Toms River's Holiday City area is known, largely, as a community for senior citizens, which makes this payback story even more convincing: the turkeys are exacting their revenge for the collective years of Thanksgivings residing in these houses.

An official with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection told News12 that the department is aware of the situation.

Perhaps those survivalist cows over at Chick-fil-a finally have feathered counterparts. Maybe it's viral marketing ahead of an oft-underrated holiday. Or maybe the turkeys really have, at last, had enough.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Odd News Animals Toms River Thanksgiving Turkeys Holidays Birds Ocean County New Jersey

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: The Eagles still need more WR help; Dez Bryant, anyone?
Dez-Bryant_110719_usat

Airbnb

Airbnb to verify its listings, with help from former Philly police commissioner Charles Ramsey
0272016_Charles_Ramsey_DNC_BM

Depression

Lindsey Vonn opens up about her depression at millennial health forum
Lindsey Vonn depression mental health forum

Sixers

Mailbag: Could Sixers move one of their current starters to sixth man role?
1_AL_Horford_Sixers_76ersvsCeltics_KateFrese.jpg

Food & Drink

Pennsport's Herman's Coffee named one of the 100 best coffee shops in U.S.
Herman's Coffee

Holidays

Your guide to Christmas Village in Philadelphia, back for its 12th season
Christmas Village

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved