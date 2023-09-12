Woman killed, man critically injured, in North Philly house fire

A house fire in North Philadelphia killed one woman and left a man critically injured Monday night.





at North Hutchinson and West Schiller Streets near Rising Sun Avenue in the Hunting Park section of the city, according to 6 ABC . The blaze tore through part of the top floor of the building and damaged its roof, killing one woman and sending a man to the hospital with burns. One other person may have been injured in the fire, according to news reports. The blaze broke out around 11 p.m.

A photo shared by the Philadelphia Fire Department on social media showed the building with part of its upper floor badly charred following the deadly blaze.





"It was a very difficult night in North Philadelphia, despite a strong response from our firefighters and medics," said the Fire Dept. in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday morning. " Please keep the community and our members in your thoughts."



