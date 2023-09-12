More News:

September 12, 2023

Woman killed, man critically injured, in North Philly house fire

The blaze ripped through a building in Hunting Park on Monday night, reportedly trapping people inside

John Paul Titlow
By John Paul Titlow
PhillyVoice Staff
A house fire in North Philadelphia left one woman dead and another person critically injured Monday night after flames tore the top floor of the building.

The blaze broke out around 11 p.m. at North Hutchinson and West Schiller Streets near Rising Sun Avenue in the Hunting Park section of the city, according to 6 ABC. The blaze tore through part of the top floor of the building and damaged its roof, killing one woman and sending a man to the hospital with burns. One other person may have been injured in the fire, according to news reports. 
A photo shared by the Philadelphia Fire Department on social media showed the building with part of its upper floor badly charred following the deadly blaze. 

"It was a very difficult night in North Philadelphia,  despite a strong response from our firefighters and medics," said the Fire Dept. in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday morning. "Please keep the community and our members in your thoughts."

The cause of the fire was unknown as of Monday morning. Authorities have not yet released the identity of the woman who died in the blaze. 

