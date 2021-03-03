Four-alarm fire breaks out at Howard Johnson hotel in Blackwood

March 03, 2021
Flames engulfed the top floor of the Howard Johnson Residence Inn in Blackwood on early Wednesday morning, sending guests fleeing from their rooms for safety.
The four-alarm fire broke out at around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the three-story hotel. Flames could be seen coming through the roof of the hotel as guests and staff were evacuated by first responders at the scene.
Fire crews were able to get control of the blaze at around 5:30 a.m., but remained on the scene investigating hotel rooms that were burned and damaged.
Roughly 15 units were burned or suffered damage from smoke, according to 6ABC. The fire also spread to a second building at the Camden County complex.
An employee at the hotel said that the fire appeared to start in a back room on the third floor, according to NBC10.
No injuries have been reported. The American Red Cross responded to the scene to help displaced hotel guests who lost belongings in the fire.
Gloucester Township police encouraged drivers to avoid the area on Wednesday morning, as a stretch of the Black Horse Pike had been closed off to traffic as crews continued to investigate the scene. Fire apparatus had been set up in the roadway.
GTPD Traffic Advisory: Rt 168 is closed between Almonesson Road and Fairview Avenue at Rt 42 off ramp. Seek an alternate route for your morning commute. Emergency personnel continue work in area.— GloucesterTwpPolice (@GloTwpPolice) March 3, 2021
The portion of the Black Horse Pike that had been shut down was reopened to traffic at around 8 a.m. on Wednesday. But Almonesson Road between the Black Horse Pike and Lower Landing Road in Gloucester Township remained closed, police said.
Below are some scenes of the four-alarm fire that tore through the Howard Johnson Residence Inn in Blackwood on Wednesday morning.
NEW: a much closer look at the damage at the Howard Johnson in Blackwood, NJ. Fire broke out early this morning. @phl17 pic.twitter.com/leRwxxAQQk— Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyPHL17) March 3, 2021
A hotel guest sent me this video of the chaos as people evacuated their rooms trying to get to safety from the Howard Johnson Inn fire.— Miguel Martinez-Valle (@MiguelMValle) March 3, 2021
4 Alarm Fire @ Howard Johnson’s on Black Horse Pike just off the 42 Freeway. We are LIVE @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/uvUfzMp7Rd— Bob Kelly (@BobKellyFOX29) March 3, 2021
BREAKING: 4 Alarm building fire 🔥 at Howard Johnson’s Hotel in #Blackwood #CamdenCounty off the Black Horse Pike (RT-168). All lanes are CLOSED & detoured in both directions between Almonesson Rd & RT-42 until further notice. Watch @CBSPhilly for more updates. @TotalTrafficPHL pic.twitter.com/OCcLJ9hTb8— Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) March 3, 2021
