Four-alarm fire breaks out at Howard Johnson hotel in Blackwood

Flames engulfed the top floor of the Howard Johnson Residence Inn in Blackwood on early Wednesday morning, sending guests fleeing from their rooms for safety.

The four-alarm fire broke out at around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the three-story hotel. Flames could be seen coming through the roof of the hotel as guests and staff were evacuated by first responders at the scene.

Fire crews were able to get control of the blaze at around 5:30 a.m., but remained on the scene investigating hotel rooms that were burned and damaged.

Roughly 15 units were burned or suffered damage from smoke, according to 6ABC. The fire also spread to a second building at the Camden County complex.

An employee at the hotel said that the fire appeared to start in a back room on the third floor, according to NBC10.

No injuries have been reported. The American Red Cross responded to the scene to help displaced hotel guests who lost belongings in the fire.

Gloucester Township police encouraged drivers to avoid the area on Wednesday morning, as a stretch of the Black Horse Pike had been closed off to traffic as crews continued to investigate the scene. Fire apparatus had been set up in the roadway.

The portion of the Black Horse Pike that had been shut down was reopened to traffic at around 8 a.m. on Wednesday. But Almonesson Road between the Black Horse Pike and Lower Landing Road in Gloucester Township remained closed, police said.



Below are some scenes of the four-alarm fire that tore through the Howard Johnson Residence Inn in Blackwood on Wednesday morning.