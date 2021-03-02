Three teens sought in brutal attack on Norristown pizza shop owner

Norristown police have released the names and photographs of three people sought in last month's vicious attack on a pizza shop owner.

Police said they have secured arrest warrants for brothers Justin and Kevin Cassidy, of Aston, Delaware County, and Justin Croson, of Seven Valleys, York County. All three are 19 years old. The Cassidy brothers face robbery and assault charges. Croson faces an assault charge.

The Norristown Police Department has secured arrest warrants for brothers, Justin and Kevin Cassidy, for the robbery and... Posted by Norristown Police Department on Monday, March 1, 2021

The teenagers allegedly robbed Mama Venezia's Pizzeria, located on the 600 block of North Marshall Street, on Feb. 19. Two of the suspects had stolen a 12-pack and 6-pack of beer, police said.



The teenagers were spotted leaving the business by 56-year-old owner Ying Ngov, police said.

When she confronted them about the alleged theft, she was shoved into a pile of snow, as seen in surveillance video from the incident. When Ngov got up and approached the suspects again, she was pummeled until another man tried to restrain one of the suspects.

Ngov, a Chinese immigrant, told 6ABC last week that she was struggling to eat because of the injuries she suffered.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these three suspects is asked to contact Norristown Police Detective CJ Leeds at (610) 270-1476 or email NPDTips@norristown.org.

