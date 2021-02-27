Police release new photos of suspected gunmen involved in shooting at Olney Transportation Center last week

The Philadelphia Police Department continue to try to identify three gunman involved in the shooting that injured eight people near the Olney Transportation Center last week, and on Friday investigators released images of the suspects, taken from surveillance cameras in the area.

The shooting occurred at 2:50 p.m. on Feb 17 outside the SEPTA station at Broad Street and Olney Avenue. Eight people were shot, ranging in ages from 17 to 71, all of whom survived.

The three suspects are all males, police said. Authorities are still determining the motive for the shootings. Along with the images, investigators released new descriptions of the suspects Friday:

Suspect No. 1: Thin build, wearing a green mask, dark-colored jacket with white stripes down the arms and an emblem on the chest, dark pants, and dark shoes.

Suspect No. 2: Tall, thin build, all dark clothing with white or light-colored shoes.

Suspect No. 3: Medium build wearing all dark clothing.