More News:

February 26, 2021

New details on reopening plan for Philly schools expected Monday

The district and teachers union are finalizing plans to resume in-person instruction, Superintendent Hite says

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Education Schools
Philly schools reopening plan Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

About 9,000 elementary students were supposed to return to schools next week for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. But the district's reopening plan has again been pushed back.

Philadelphia elementary students will not resume in-person instruction Monday.

The School District of Philadelphia has delayed their return for the second time this month because it is still negotiating a reopening plan with the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers through a third-party mediator. 

The district and teachers union are expected to issue a joint announcement Monday providing new details on the school reopening plan. 

About 9,000 pre-K through second grade students have been waiting to begin a hybrid learning model. They initially were expected to head back in November, but their return has been pushed back several times.

"We realize that the uncertainty surrounding the safe reopenings of our school buildings has been unsettling and inconvenient for many families, and that you would prefer to know details today," Superintendent William Hite wrote Thursday in a message to families

"What I can share today is that there are still some important details that are being worked out, and we want to have those details finalized so we can announce the full phase-in plan for PreK-2 hybrid learning students at one time."

Earlier this month, the teaches union instructed its members against returning to schools, saying the district had not done enough to ensure their safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The union claimed classrooms lacked proper ventilation and requested a third-party mediator evaluate the issue.

The union also had raised concerns about the lack of vaccines for teachers. 

Teachers and staffers began receiving vaccines Monday through a partnership with the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. The district has sent invitations to 22,000 teachers and staffers to get vaccinated.

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Education Schools Philadelphia Philadelphia Federation of Teachers COVID-19 Coronavirus School District of Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles 2021 draft prospect review: North Dakota State QB Trey Lance
022521TreyLance

Illness

Coronavirus variants spreading in New York City, California raise concerns
california NYC coronavirus variants

Transportation

Glassboro-Camden light rail proposal takes next step in South Jersey
Glassboro Camden Line Main

Sixers

Sixers show glimpse of playoff-caliber defense in win over Dallas Mavericks
Sixers-Mavs-Simmons-Luka_022621_usat

TV

FOX 29's Alex Holley inadvertently lands her grandpa a stay at Waldorf Astoria hotel in Rome
Waldorf Astoria Rome

Entertainment

BYO floating tiki bar coming to Ocean City this spring
Floating Tiki Bar in Ocean City

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 910 Latimer St

FOR SALE! For sale! 4 bed, 3.5 bath w/ 3 underground parking spots and a private rooftop terrace steps away Philadelphia's from hospitals, cultural institutions, and business districts. 3,456 sqft | $1,275,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 2032 Walnut st

FOR RENT! 3 bed townhome offering brand new laminate floors throughout living room and beautifully updated kitchen. Natural light floods the space from oversized windows overlooking Walnut Street. 1,700 sqft | $3,600 per month
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved