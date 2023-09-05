Hugh Douglas, son of ex-Eagles star and 94.1 WIP host, dies in car crash near Atlanta

Hugh Douglas, the son of the former Philadelphia Eagles player and 94.1 WIP radio host of the same name, was killed in a car crash Monday near Atlanta, Georgia.

The crash occurred at 5 p.m. in the suburb of East Point, as Douglas' college roommate, Christion Files Jr. was driving and Douglas was a passenger. Files had tried to pass another car at a high rate of speed, police told WSB-TV, when he lost control, and the car struck two utility poles and overturned. Both men died at the scene.

The elder Hugh Douglas posted pictures of his son on social media on Monday and Tuesday. One was captioned, "You were already a better man than me."

Joe Giglio, who co-hosts the Midday Show with Douglas on 94.1 WIP, posted on X (formerly Twitter), that "Hugh always spoke so glowingly and proud of his son's journey and goals. He was a special kid. Please keep Hugh and the Douglas family in your mind."

Douglas and File were expected to graduate from Morehouse College in 2025. The school released a statement Tuesday mourning the deaths: "Hugh and Christion were not just friends but also roommates during their sophomore year, and their loss is deeply felt by all of us in the Morehouse family."

Files was studying business administration with a marketing concentration. He was a co-captain of the Maroon Tigers track and field team, media chair for the Junior Class Council, and a member of the Morehouse Business Association.

"During these difficult times, we must come together as a community to remember and celebrate the lives of Hugh and Christion. They leave a legacy of excellence, passion and dedication that will continue to inspire us all," said Kevin Booker, Moorehouse vice president for student services and dean. "Morehouse, let us carry both Hugh and Christion's torches and ensure their lights continue to shine through how we choose to live out our lives."

The elder Douglas played for the Eagles from 1998 to 2002, and again in 2004. He began his broadcasting career at WIP and later worked as an NFL analyst for ESPN. He returned to WIP earlier this year following the retirement of Angelo Cataldi.