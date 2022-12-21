Joe Giglio, Hugh Douglas to take over WIP Midday Show

Joe Giglio and Hugh Douglas will become the new hosts of the 94WIP Midday Show, as the sports station continues to shuffle pieces in preparation for the retirement of Angelo Cataldi early in 2023.

94WIP made the announcement Wednesday afternoon. Giglio and Douglas, a former Philadelphia Eagles player, will take over the 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. time slot when current midday hosts Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie replace Cataldi, a Philadelphia sports talk radio fixture who has been at the station since 1989.

"Few people have a deeper connection to the Philadelphia sports audience than Eagles legend Hugh Douglas, and we're thrilled to bring him back to WIP," Rod Lakin, the station's program director, said. "Joe Giglio has been a staple in evenings for WIP, and we're very excited to see his role expand in middays. It's an incredible opportunity to add two extremely talented hosts to the new WIP weekday lineup during one of the most exciting periods in Philadelphia sports history."

The news was first teased on Tuesday, and officially announced on-air Wednesday during WIP's Afternoon Show, hosted by Ike Reese and Jon Marks. Giglio had been filling in for Marks, so he was already in the studio as Reese made the announcement. Douglas also called in to discuss his new position.

Joe Giglio, who regularly hosts shows weekday evenings on WIP, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., started working at the station as a fill-in host in 2013. He hosted a high school sports talkshow in New Jersey before he got his big break, winning a contest to find new on-air talent conducted by WIP's New York sister station WFAN in 2012.

Since 2017, Giglio has hosted evenings for the station, including Philadelphia Phillies pregame and postgame shows. He has also been a host on "BetQL Daily," weekdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the BetQL Network.

"Joe and Jon have set a standard to become appointment listening for every Philadelphia sports fan over the last five-plus years, and I can't wait to do the same with an Eagles legend, Hugh Douglas," Giglio said. "Doing a daily show for the most passionate sports fans in the country is a privilege."

Hugh Douglas was Reese teammate on the Birds, playing defensive end for the team from 1998-2002 and again during the 2004 Super Bowl run. Douglas is fourth among the Eagles all-time sacks leaders, and last month was inducted into the team's Hall of Fame. He previously worked at WIP and then as an NFL analyst at ESPN.

"The best years of my NFL career were in Philly, and I cut my teeth in broadcasting at WIP," Douglas said. "I'm coming home!"

Douglas was fired by ESPN in August 2013 following reports of an verbal confrontation between him and his "Numbers Never Lie" co-host Michael Smith that involved Douglas making threats and using slurs directed at Smith. The incident took place at the National Association of Black Journalists Convention in Orlando. Douglas has claimed that Smith lied in his version of the events.

Then September 2013, Douglas was charged with assaulting his girlfriend in Connecticut. The criminal case ended with Douglas pleading no contest to misdemeanor breach of peace charges. He avoided jail but in May 2014, the woman sued Douglas and the case ultimately was settled out of court.

Cataldi is retiring one week after the Eagles' playoff run ends, and in choosing Giglio and Douglas to take over midday, WIP has nearly solidified its new lineup.

With Giglio leaving the evening show, the station is immediately launching a search for a new host to cover that time slot.

Cataldi, a 71-year-old, announced his retirement about a year ago. Throughout his 33 years on air in Philadelphia, Cataldi has been the dominant force in sports talk radio in the city, with WIP's Morning Show perennially atop the ratings in local sports radio.