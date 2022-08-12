More Sports:

August 12, 2022

Hugh Douglas, Trent Cole to be inducted into Eagles Hall of Fame

The two DEs will be honored at halftime during the Eagles' Week 12 home game against Green Bay

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
030315TrentCole Ross D. Franklin/AP

Trent Cole was second in Eagles history with 85.5 sacks.

A couple of defensive ends crucial to the Eagles' success in the 2000s will be entering the team's Hall of Fame this November.

At halftime of Friday night's preseason game against the Jets, team owner Jeffrey Lurie announced Hugh Douglas and Trent Cole as the 2022 inductees for the Eagles' Hall of Fame.

Douglas played for the Eagles from 1998-2002 then returned for the 2004 Super Bowl run after spending the season before in Jacksonville. 

With 54.5 sacks during his time in midnight green, including a single-season high of 15 in 2000, Douglas was a key fixture of those Jim Johnson defenses in the early part of the century that helped build the Eagles into perennial contenders.

But his impact, Lurie said Friday night, went beyond the field.

"He brought an energy that permeated the team," Lure said. "Whether it was firing up his teammates before taking the field or providing a moment of levity when it was needed, Hugh always delivered."

Cole was a fifth-round pick by the Eagles in the 2005 draft and went on to spend a decade in Philadelphia as a constant threat on the defensive line. He was a consistent part of the team from the late 2000s and into the mid-2010s as the team went into the latter half of the Donovan McNabb-Andy Reid era and then eventually into the first two years of Chip Kelly.

The "Sack Master" reached double-digit sacks in four seasons (2007, 2009, 2010, and 2011) and his 85.5 sacks all time as an Eagle are second in the franchise behind only Reggie White.

"I always felt the rest of the league underrated Trent," Lurie said. "But we knew he was a player who altered games with the way he dominated at the line of scrimmage."

Douglas and Cole will be honored at halftime during the Eagles' Week 12 Sunday Night Football matchup against the Packers on November 27. Mark your calendars. 

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Jeffrey Lurie Trent Cole Eagles Hall of Fame Hugh Douglas

Videos

Featured

Comcast internet programs

Internet access programs offer free, discounted service to low-income households
Purchased - Two young women exercising on stairs

Bariatric surgery can help people lose weight, improve health

Just In

Must Read

Development

African American Museum to move into former Family Court building
Family Court AAMP

Sponsored

Enjoy free, family-friendly concerts throughout Camden County this summer
Limited - Camden County Concert Series

Healthy Eating

Most Americans don't eat banana peels, but they're edible and packed with fiber
Eat banana peels

Sixers

Best case, worst case: Could this be Matisse Thybulle's final year in Philadelphia?
Matisse-Thybulle-Sixers-Warriors_121221_USAT

Arts & Culture

'Dear Evan Hansen' stars Coleen Sexton and Anthony Norman talk about award-winning show ahead of Philadelphia run
Dear Evan Hansen Anthony Norman Coleen Sexton

Arts & Culture

Explore Walt Whitman's poetry through short films at Venice Island Performing Arts Center
Venice Island Walt Whitman

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved