Sports radio host Angelo Cataldi to retire from WIP in December 2022

Angelo Cataldi, one of Philadelphia's most iconic sports talk radio personalities, will step away from SportsRadio 94WIP in December 2022 after 33 years with the station.

Starting in January, Cataldi will scale back his on-air schedule from five days a week to four days — taking Wednesdays off until he leaves WIP at the end of the year.

Cataldi cited burnout that he had experienced earlier this year for his decision to retire. Though Cataldi said he's feeling better, he said that experience made him realize it was time to step away.

"Thank you WIP and above all else, thank you to the listeners for keeping me here so much longer than I deserve and so much longer than I ever expected," Cataldi said on Wednesday morning's show. "Thank you for your loyalty. "

