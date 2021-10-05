New entertainment center at Willow Grove Park Mall to include mini golf, bowling alley

The Willow Grove Park Mall's roots as an amusement park will be brought back to life by the addition of an indoor family entertainment complex in 2022.

The new amusement facility, called Tilted 10, will occupy the space vacated by JCPenney in 2017, according to the Montgomery County mall's owner, the Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust.

Tilted 10 will feature more than 200 games and attractions at its two-level, 104,000-square-foot entertainment center. They include a bowling alley, a multi-level laser tag arena, black-light mini golf, bumper cars, virtual reality and a pinball arcade. A restaurant with a chef-inspired menu and a prize redemption center will be there, too.

Nickels and Dimes Incorporated, the Texas-based company behind Tilted 10, operates 11 other entertainment centers across the country, according to the Bucks County Courier Times. This will be its first Tilted 10 location in the Philadelphia region.

"Our team really knows how to entertain and amaze,” Tilt Studio President Ron Kostelny said. "We throw a great party, and we believe that the region is going to respond very positively. Our party experts will lead you down a path of non-stop smiles. We are thrilled to expand the Tilt Studios footprint to yet another PREIT property and create great family memories at Willow Grove."

The arrival of Tilted 10 to the Willow Grove Park Mall will mark the latest upgrade PREIT has made to the shopping center in recent years. The mall's notable additions include Yard House sports bar and Primark.

"PREIT continues to lead the charge in proactively transforming our properties to create sought-after community centerpieces that serve a multitude of purposes," PREIT CEO Joseph F. Coradino said. "Tilt is a trusted partner across our portfolio, and we're excited to bring this unique entertainment experience to the Philadelphia region."

Located off Easton and Moreland roads, Willow Grove Park originally opened as an amusement complex in the 1890s, becoming a popular destination for rides and arcades. The amusement park closed in the 1970s and soon was transformed into a shopping mall.