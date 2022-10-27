More Culture:

October 27, 2022

Angelo Cataldi's WIP morning show host replacement announced

Cataldi has been with the station since 1989; he will retire after this Eagles' season

Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie will take over for longtime 94WIP morning show host Angelo Cataldi following his retirement.

This morning, the new 94WIP morning show hosts were announced to replace Angelo Cataldi, who has been with the station since 1989.

Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie will take over as morning show hosts. They currently host the 94WIP Midday Show.

"We are thrilled by your choice of Joe and Jon," Cataldi said on the show.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

