Angelo Cataldi's WIP morning show host replacement announced

October 27, 2022
This morning, the new 94WIP morning show hosts were announced to replace Angelo Cataldi, who has been with the station since 1989.
Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie will take over as morning show hosts. They currently host the 94WIP Midday Show.
"We are thrilled by your choice of Joe and Jon," Cataldi said on the show.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
