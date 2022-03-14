$20,000 reward offered for info on fatal shooting near Hunting Park Recreation Center

Philadelphia police are asking the public to help them identify two men connected to the fatal shooting at the Hunting Park Recreation Center on March 2.

In a surveillance video released Saturday, the two men can be seen walking along Hunting Park Avenue for several minutes before approaching a car parked outside the recreation center. One man walks up to the driver's side window and fires several shots into the car as the other man walks past the vehicle. The shooter then briefly attempts to open the driver's side door before the men run out of view.

