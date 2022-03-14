$20,000 reward offered for info on fatal shooting near Hunting Park Recreation Center

March 14, 2022
Philadelphia police are asking the public to help them identify two men connected to the fatal shooting at the Hunting Park Recreation Center on March 2.
In a surveillance video released Saturday, the two men can be seen walking along Hunting Park Avenue for several minutes before approaching a car parked outside the recreation center. One man walks up to the driver's side window and fires several shots into the car as the other man walks past the vehicle. The shooter then briefly attempts to open the driver's side door before the men run out of view.
Police are offering a $20,000 reward for anyone who offers information leading to an arrest and conviction.
The shooter is described as a heavy-set man who was wearing a dark jacket and a hooded sweatshirt at the time of the shooting. The other man had a medium build and was wearing a hooded sweatshirt with a large bunny logo on the back and a smaller bunny logo on the front, police said.
Warning: The video below shows footage of the shooting.
Police arrived at the 1100 block of West Hunting Park Avenue at 4:21 a.m. to find a man in his 50s fatally shot in the driver's seat of a running Mercedes-Benz. The man was sent to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, NBC 10 reported.
At the time of the incident, police said the man had been shot at least twice in the neck and the arm.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the homicide unit at (215) 686-3334. People also can submit tips by texting (215) 686-8477 or using this form. All tips made will remain confidential.