More News:

March 14, 2022

SEPTA bus rider attacked woman who declined to give up her seat, police say

The incident took place at 1:45 a.m. Sunday near Eighth and Market streets

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations SEPTA
SEPTA bus assault Center City Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

SEPTA police are searching for a man who punched a woman on a bus near Eighth and Market streets Sunday.

SEPTA police are asking for the public's help in finding a man accused of attacking a woman who was riding a bus in Center City.

The incident occurred at 1:45 a.m. Sunday on a Market-Frankford Line Night Owl bus near Eighth and Market streets, police said. Night Owl bus service replaces the Market-Frankford Line when the subway is closed overnight.

MORE: Philadelphia could eliminate lead from drinking water in its schools by 2025

The man approached the woman and demanded she give up her seat, police said. When she refused, the man allegedly punched her in the face and pushed her before fleeing the scene.

The woman was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. 

The woman is two months pregnant, CBS3 reported. Her identity was not released by police.

The man was last seen wearing a black coat over a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, blue gloves and black pants. He was holding a white plastic bag.

SEPTA bus assault Center City

Anyone with information is asked to call SEPTA police at (215) 580-8111.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations SEPTA Philadelphia Buses Center City Police Crime Market-Frankford Line Assaults

Videos

Featured

betting.us-pa-betting-sites

Best PA Betting Sites for the 2022 NCAA Tournament
Limited - NJ SSP Vehicle

NJDOT and GEICO team up to promote highway safety

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles stay or go: Cornerback
Steven_Nelson_2_Eagles_49ers_Frese.jpg

Sponsored

Bowling, music, and more at Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia
Brooklyn Bowl -

Courts

New Jersey to distribute $641 million from national opioid settlement to bolster treatment efforts
J&J Opioid Settlement

Illness

A $35 insulin cap is welcome, popular and bipartisan, but Congress may not pass it anyway
Insulin Cap

Food & Drink

Reading Terminal Market voted best in the nation by USA Today readers
Reading Terminal Market

Food and Drink

Enjoy a special dinner menu for charity from Stina and the 'Sushi Whisperer'
Yanaga at Stina

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved