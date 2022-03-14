SEPTA bus rider attacked woman who declined to give up her seat, police say

SEPTA police are asking for the public's help in finding a man accused of attacking a woman who was riding a bus in Center City.

The incident occurred at 1:45 a.m. Sunday on a Market-Frankford Line Night Owl bus near Eighth and Market streets, police said. Night Owl bus service replaces the Market-Frankford Line when the subway is closed overnight.

The man approached the woman and demanded she give up her seat, police said. When she refused, the man allegedly punched her in the face and pushed her before fleeing the scene.

The woman was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman is two months pregnant, CBS3 reported. Her identity was not released by police.

The man was last seen wearing a black coat over a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, blue gloves and black pants. He was holding a white plastic bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call SEPTA police at (215) 580-8111.