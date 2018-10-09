More News:

October 09, 2018

Live cams stream conditions as Hurricane Michael approaches Florida Panhandle, Gulf Coast

Storm is expected to make landfall Wednesday, but conditions are expected to "deteriorate" starting Tuesday

By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Hurricane Michael stream 1 Screenshot/The Sun/YouTube

The view from Alabama as Hurricane Michael closes in.

Hurricane Michael is heading towards the Gulf Coast as the latest threatening storm in 2018’s busy hurricane season.

The “life-threatening” hurricane is expected to reach land as a Category 3 storm at some point Wednesday, but the effects of the storm are rapidly becoming apparent along the coast of Florida’s panhandle and the surrounding areas.

The National Hurricane Center has warned residents within the storm surge's path to prepare to protect life and property, including southern Georgia and southeast Alabama.

The National Hurricane Center has warned residents within the storm surge’s path to prepare to protect life and property, including southern Georgia and southeast Alabama.

"Michael could develop into a potentially catastrophic event for the northeastern Gulf Coast," the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee, Florida, wrote in its area forecast discussion Monday afternoon.

The sobering images of an approaching storm help remind those who ignore warnings just how dangerous these hurricanes are.

There is, of course, no telling how long the livestreams below will remain online as Michael continues its approach.

Here’s a live view from a resort in Panama City Beach, Florida:

This live video is from The Sun, broadcasting the conditions from Gulf Shores, Alabama, as well as  updates from government officials whose communities are in Hurricane Michael's path:

Here are a variety of shots from more Florida locations, including Lake Worth Pier and Ponce Inlet:

The Washington Post has a stream of the radar for those looking for a macro view of the storm:



