August 04, 2021

South Jersey man allegedly killed wife, then parked next to police station

Voorhees Township police say the 38-year-old woman died from strangulation

A Voorhees Township man was arrested Tuesday night and charged in the death of his wife, whose body was found inside the couple's home, Camden County prosecutors said.

Shawn Lichtfuss, 49, is charged with first-degree murder for the death of 38-year-old Stefanie Caraway.

Just before 11 a.m. Tuesday, police received a call requesting a wellness check at the couple's home on the 1400 block of Lincoln Drive in the Village Apartments. The caller had received text messages from Lichtfuss stating that he may harm himself, police said.

When investigators arrived, there was no answer at the residence and police made entry. Caraway's body was found inside the bedroom, but Lichtfuss was not home.

The medical examiner determined Caraway died from strangulation and the manner of death was homicide.

At approximately 6 p.m., Lichtfuss was located in a parked vehicle at the Royal Farms store located next to the Voorhees Township Police Department. He wa taken into custody.

Lichtfuss is being held at the Camden County Correctional Facility pending a detention hearing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Elvin Nunez at (856) 614-8078 or Voorhees Township Police Detective Chris Tomasco at (856) 534-3004. Tips can be emailed to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

