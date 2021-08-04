More News:

August 04, 2021

Plymouth Township police kill man who stabbed his mother, pointed gun at officers, DA says

Shots were fired outside an apartment complex in Conshohocken, according to authorities

Brooks Holton
By Brooks Holton
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Police Shootings
Plymouth Township police kill man Plymouth Township Police Department/Facebook

Plymouth Township police shot and killed a man who they say stabbed his mom and pointed a handgun at officers on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. at Plymouth Gardens Apartments.

Police in Plymouth Township shot and killed a 22-year-old man after he stabbed his mother multiple times and pointed a handgun at officers on Tuesday night, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m., when officers were dispatched to a reported stabbing at Plymouth Garden Apartments on Fayette Street in Conshohocken, according to Steele. Outside the apartments, officers saw a man who has not yet been identified armed with a handgun. His mother had been stabbed multiple times and was also outside, authorities said. 

According to Steele, the man "did not comply with officer commands and was shot when he pointed the handgun at officers." The district attorney didn't say how many officers were sent to the scene or how many fired their weapons at the man. The Inquirer is reporting that he was shot multiple times. 

The man was taken by ambulance to Suburban Community Hospital, where authorities said he was pronounced dead just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. His mother was hospitalized after the incident in stable condition. 

County detectives responded to the apartment complex, Steele said. They will investigate the fatal shooting per county protocol. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call (610) 278-3368.

Brooks Holton

Brooks Holton
PhillyVoice Staff

brooks@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Police Shootings Montgomery County Crime Plymouth Township Stabbings Police

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles training camp notes, Day 6: A wide receiver is kinda-sorta emerging
080321QuezWatkins

Sponsored

5 ways to experience NJ's destinations
Limited - New Jersey Division of Travel and Tourism Atlantic City

Odd News

Man on flight out of Philadelphia duct taped to seat after allegedly groping flight attendants
Unruly Passenger, Frontier Airlines

Women's Health

A simple blood test may be able to identify women at risk of preterm delivery, study finds
Preterm delivery risk in expectant mothers

Transportation

MLK Drive to remain partly closed to cars until 2024 for bridge repairs
MLK Drive reopening update

Arts & Culture

Immersive experience at historic mansion on the Delaware River puts twist on Shakespeare classic
Cirque du Nuit's Midsummer Gala

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - 219-29 S 18TH STREET #709

FOR RENT! One-of-a-kind 2 bed, 2.5 bath with a private terrace that sits atop Rittenhouse Square! Private terrace accessible via the living/dining area Great room with coffered ceilings and generous entertaining space. 1,552 sqft | $6,500/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved