More News:

August 03, 2021

Man on flight out of Philadelphia duct taped to seat after allegedly groping flight attendants

The man was arrested and charged with three counts of battery after the flight landed in Miami, police said

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Odd News Flights
Unruly Passenger, Frontier Airlines Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A man on board a Miami-bound flight out of Philadelphia was arrested and charged with three counts of battery after he allegedly assaulted a male flight attendant and inappropriately touched two female flight attendants.

A man on a Miami-bound flight out of Philadelphia this weekend was duct taped to his seat after he allegedly touched two flight attendants inappropriately and assaulted a third, police said.

Maxwell Berry, of Norwalk, Ohio, was on board the Frontier Airlines flight on July 31 when he was accused of acting aggressively on board.

Police said the 22-year-old had two drinks while on the flight and had brushed an empty cup against the backside of a female flight attendant. 

The flight attendant told Berry not to touch her, and he then spilled his drink on his shirt and went to the bathroom. He then emerged shirtless and flight attendants helped him get another shirt from his carry-on, 6ABC reported.

He then spent 15 minutes walking around the cabin before allegedly groping the chests of two female flight attendants on board.

"He came from behind and put his arm around both of them and groped their breasts again," according to the arrest report obtained by the New York Post.

Police said Berry then punched a male flight attendant in the face that was tasked with watching him after the incident. 

Video footage shows Berry violently fighting with a male flight attendant and yelling profanities. He was then duct taped to his seat for the remainder of the flight.

He was arrested and charged with three counts of battery and taken to Miami-Dade County Jail  TGK Correctional Center.

A spokesperson for Frontier Airlines said in an email to PhillyVoice that the flight attendants will be "relieved of flying pending completion of an investigation."

"During a flight from Philadelphia to Miami on July 31, a passenger made inappropriate physical contact with a flight attendant and subsequently physically assaulted another flight attendant," the spokesperson said. "As a result, the passenger needed to be restrained until the flight landed in Miami and law enforcement arrived."


Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Odd News Flights Philadelphia Airlines Violence Assault Miami Frontier Airlines

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

NBA trade rumors: Are the Sixers shopping Tobias Harris?
Tobias_Harris_9_Hornets_Sixers_Frese.jpg

Sponsored

5 ways to experience NJ's destinations
Limited - New Jersey Division of Travel and Tourism Atlantic City

Transportation

SEPTA continues station cleaning initiative into the summer
SEPTA cleaning

Illness

It's mosquito season: Know how to protect yourself from West Nile Virus
West Nile Virus cases

Social Media

Sheetz hoax in Pittsburgh shows their customers are just as crazed as Wawa lovers
Sheetz Pittsburgh Prank Wawa

Entertainment

Free movies in Clark Park include 'Concrete Cowboy,' 'Black Panther'
Movies Nights at Clark Park

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - 219-29 S 18TH STREET #709

FOR RENT! One-of-a-kind 2 bed, 2.5 bath with a private terrace that sits atop Rittenhouse Square! Private terrace accessible via the living/dining area Great room with coffered ceilings and generous entertaining space. 1,552 sqft | $6,500/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved