More News:

August 03, 2021

Kenney decriminalizes fentanyl test strips in Philly through executive order

The test strips have been shown to reduce drug overdose deaths, although they are still illegal at the state level

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Government Opioids
Fentanyl test strips SOURCE/IMAGE LICENSED FROM INGRAM IMAGE

People in possession of fentanyl test strips in Philadelphia will no longer be arrested, per an executive order from Mayor Jim Kenney.

Mayor Jim Kenney signed an executive order on Monday prohibiting the arrest of people caught carrying or distributing fentanyl test strips that could help reduce the risk of drug overdose deaths.

Illegal drugs like cocaine are sometimes mixed or cut with fentanyl, leading drug users to accidentally ingest the highly-addictive narcotic. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid similar to morphine, but 50 to 100 times more potent.

These test strips can detect fentanyl in drugs to help to inform users of their risks and possibly lead to fewer drug overdose deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

However, these test strips remain illegal in Pennsylvania because they're considered drug paraphernalia.

"We have to use every available method to save lives while combating the opioid crisis," Kenney said in a release. "We gain nothing by penalizing the distribution and use of fentanyl test strips, which are proven to help people assess and reduce their risk of overdose. Fentanyl test strips are a life-saving tool that we encourage people to have, use and share with others."

In Philadelphia, fentanyl contributes to 94% of opioid-related overdose deaths and 81% of drug overdoses overall, according to public health data. Fentanyl-related overdose deaths in the city have skyrocketed over the past few years from just nine deaths in 2012 to 979 in 2020. 

Up to 77% of people who used test strips and found that their drugs were positive for fentanyl took precautions to reduce the risk of overdose, research shows

Last April, the CDC announced that federal funding can be used to purchase test strips to help curb the dramatic increase in drug overdose deaths across the country.

This order follows similar directives to essentially ignore state law from Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who each said they won't prosecute people that possess or distribute fentanyl test strips for harm reduction purposes.

"These test strips save lives and by distributing them, the city is giving those struggling with substance use disorder a tool to avoid overdosing," Shapiro said. "Fentanyl is a poison ravaging our neighborhoods and is largely responsible for the dramatic uptick in overdose deaths we have suffered over the past year."

State Rep. Jim Struzzi (R-Indiana) has been pushing a bill for several years that would change state law to legalize fentanyl test strips, but it hasn't gotten much movement, WHYY reported. He introduced it again this year.

Philadelphia launched a public outreach campaign to promote information about how and why to test drugs for fentanyl. More information can be found on the city's website

Addiction services are also available through the Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual Disability Services, as well as the Community Behavioral Health’s 24-hour hotline at (888) 545-2600 or the 24-hour crisis line at (215) 685-6440.

Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Government Opioids Philadelphia Drugs Jim F. Kenney Drug Treatment Larry Krasner Drug Fentanyl Opioid Josh Shapiro

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

NBA trade rumors: Are the Sixers shopping Tobias Harris?
Tobias_Harris_9_Hornets_Sixers_Frese.jpg

Sponsored

5 ways to experience NJ's destinations
Limited - New Jersey Division of Travel and Tourism Atlantic City

Marijuana

Allen Iverson is getting his own cannabis strain this fall
Allen Iverson marijuana strain

Health News

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia will require staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19
CHOP vaccine mandate

Social Media

Sheetz hoax in Pittsburgh shows their customers are just as crazed as Wawa lovers
Sheetz Pittsburgh Prank Wawa

Food & Drink

Hybrid dog park and beer garden opening at Craft Hall in Fishtown
Unleashed Bark and Beer

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - 219-29 S 18TH STREET #709

FOR RENT! One-of-a-kind 2 bed, 2.5 bath with a private terrace that sits atop Rittenhouse Square! Private terrace accessible via the living/dining area Great room with coffered ceilings and generous entertaining space. 1,552 sqft | $6,500/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved