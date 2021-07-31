More News:

July 31, 2021

SEPTA continues station cleaning initiative into the summer

A handful of stations will close overnight through the month of August

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation SEPTA
SEPTA cleaning Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

SEPTA officials announced Friday that the 11th Street Station on the Market-Frankford Line will be closed this weekend for cleaning.

SEPTA officials announced Friday that the 11th Street Station on the Market-Frankford Line will be closed this weekend for cleaning.

The station will close at 8 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and reopen everyday at 5 a.m.

Workers will use power washing tools and remove litter, debris and graffiti from the station in its deep cleaning effort. 

In the evening ,customers who normally use 11th Street can instead go to 13th or 8th Street station instead.

This initiative comes after several successful station cleaning "blitzes" over the past few months, and the transportation service's recent efforts to clean as it bounces back from the pandemic.

Ridership remains down by 60% compared to the pre-pandemic ridership levels. SEPTA officials said they are working to increase safety and cleanliness at the station to attract more riders back to the system.

Security guards will be stationed along the eastern stretch of the Market-Frankford line through the fall as the transportation service works to make the presence permanent.

More weekend cleanings will take place through the rest of the summer, the service said. The Erie-Torresdale Station on the Market-Frankford Line will be closed for cleaning at night on Aug. 13, 14 and 15. 60th Street Station will close August 27, 28 and 29.

Several other stations have undergone the deep cleaning, including Huntington, Somerset, Allegheny, 13th Street, 46th Street, Tioga and 8th Street on the Market-Frankford Line.Workers have also been dispatched to the North Philadelphia, Snyder and Lombard-South Stations on the Broad Street Line.

Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Transportation SEPTA Philadelphia Market Frankford Line Subway Safety Market-Frankford Line

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Kevin Cooney: At deadline, Dombrowski did the best he could with the hand Phillies dealt him
Dave-Dombrowski-Phillies_121120_USAT

Sponsored

How to make a standout real estate offer
Philly neighborhoods looking ahead to Center City

Marijuana

Allen Iverson is getting his own cannabis strain this fall
Allen Iverson marijuana strain

Health News

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia will require staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19
CHOP vaccine mandate

Social Media

Sheetz hoax in Pittsburgh shows their customers are just as crazed as Wawa lovers
Sheetz Pittsburgh Prank Wawa

Food & Drink

Hybrid dog park and beer garden opening at Craft Hall in Fishtown
Unleashed Bark and Beer

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - 219-29 S 18TH STREET #709

FOR RENT! One-of-a-kind 2 bed, 2.5 bath with a private terrace that sits atop Rittenhouse Square! Private terrace accessible via the living/dining area Great room with coffered ceilings and generous entertaining space. 1,552 sqft | $6,500/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved