SEPTA continues station cleaning initiative into the summer

SEPTA officials announced Friday that the 11th Street Station on the Market-Frankford Line will be closed this weekend for cleaning.

The station will close at 8 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and reopen everyday at 5 a.m.

Workers will use power washing tools and remove litter, debris and graffiti from the station in its deep cleaning effort.

In the evening ,customers who normally use 11th Street can instead go to 13th or 8th Street station instead.

This initiative comes after several successful station cleaning "blitzes" over the past few months, and the transportation service's recent efforts to clean as it bounces back from the pandemic.

Ridership remains down by 60% compared to the pre-pandemic ridership levels. SEPTA officials said they are working to increase safety and cleanliness at the station to attract more riders back to the system.

Security guards will be stationed along the eastern stretch of the Market-Frankford line through the fall as the transportation service works to make the presence permanent.

More weekend cleanings will take place through the rest of the summer, the service said. The Erie-Torresdale Station on the Market-Frankford Line will be closed for cleaning at night on Aug. 13, 14 and 15. 60th Street Station will close August 27, 28 and 29.

Several other stations have undergone the deep cleaning, including Huntington, Somerset, Allegheny, 13th Street, 46th Street, Tioga and 8th Street on the Market-Frankford Line.Workers have also been dispatched to the North Philadelphia, Snyder and Lombard-South Stations on the Broad Street Line.