August 01, 2021

Car belonging to missing Bucks County woman found in Philadelphia weeks after she disappeared

Cassandra Johnston was last seen July 10 near 12th and Vine streets in Center City

Brooks Holton
By Brooks Holton
PhillyVoice Staff
Police and family members are searching for 26-year-old Cassandra Johnston, a missing Bucks County woman who was last seen in Philadelphia on July 10, 2021.

A car belonging to Cassandra Johnston, a 26-year-old woman who went missing from Center City in early July, was found on Woodhaven Road in Northeast Philadelphia, according to multiple reports. 

Johnston's family confirmed that her car had been found in a post to the Bring Casey Home Facebook page. According to CBS3, a search party led by a private investigator found the car, a 2016 Ford Focus, while flying in a helicopter over a wooded area along Woodhaven Road on Saturday afternoon. 

Johnston, a Temple University student from Southampton, was last seen around 5:30 a.m. July 10 in the area of 12th and Vine streets after leaving a friend's place in Philly, according to investigators. Lower Southampton police said Johnston's cell phone was found near her last known location, but she and her car disappeared without a trace. 

"She started to drive towards I-95," Johnston's family said in a July 13 post to Bring Casey Home. "We are not sure which direction she went after that as she has not come up on any other traffic cams after that."

Photos tweeted by NBC10's Brandon Hudson on Sunday afternoon from Woodhaven Road shows Johnston's car on a tow truck with extensive damage; its front bumper is gone, and there's a large crack in the windshield on the passenger's side. 

"The investigation is still ongoing in regards to her whereabouts," Johnston's family said on Bring Casey Home. 

Johnston is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and approximately 180 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes and was last seen wearing a white top and a leopard print skirt with sandals. Speaking with CBS3 on July 16, they said Johnston seemed "upbeat" the night before her disappearance and didn't share anything out of the ordinary. 

Thirteen days later in a post to Bring Casey Home, family members put a call out to anyone who was traveling along Interstate 95 between 5:15 a.m. and 7 a.m. on July 10 and "may have any information about Casey or remembers seeing something out of the ordinary." They also launched a GoFundMe page that helped them purchase a billboard on I-95 to bring awareness to the search.

"She is such a strong person, we have to try to be as strong as her to be able to keep fighting on her behalf," they wrote in the Facebook post. "Our family is overwhelmed with the amount of support from everyone. In the beginning it felt like we were on our feet in the city with no one to turn to, and now seeing everyone come together shows us we can get through this. We WILL find her."

