July 20, 2021

Search for Cassandra Johnston, missing Bucks County woman, intensifies after Philly visit

The Temple University student was last seen in Center City on July 10

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Cassandra Johnston Missing Source/Lower Southampton Police

Police and family members are searching for 26-year-old Cassandra Johnston, a missing Bucks County woman who was last seen in Philadelphia on July 10, 2021.

The family of a missing 26-year-old Southampton woman has ramped up efforts to locate her after she didn't come home following a visit to Philadelphia on July 10.

Cassandra Johnston, a Temple University student, was last seen in the area of 12th and Vine streets in Center City around 5:30 a.m. after she left a friend's place in the city, investigators said. She was last seen driving a silver 2016 Ford Focus with Pennsylvania registration KSA8807.

Johnston is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and approximately 180 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a white top and a leopard print skirt with sandals. Her vehicle, a hatchback sedan, has Temple University stickers on either side of the license plate and a white paw print sticker on the left rear window.

Family members told CBS3 that Johnston seemed "upbeat" the night before her disappearance and didn't share anything out of the ordinary. Lower Southampton police said her cell phone was found near her last known location, but she and her car could not be traced.

The family has launched a Bring Casey Home Facebook page and created a GoFundMe that has helped secure a billboard on I-95 to bring awareness to the search.

Posted by Bring Casey Home on Thursday, July 15, 2021

"Please keep her in your prayers, in your thoughts, and in your heart," the family wrote on Facebook. "We all are working together to get our wonderful Casey home and it means the world to our family that so many are along in this search with us. We can’t even begin to thank you all enough! Please keep getting the word out there until we can get Casey back home to us!"

