August 03, 2021

SEPTA police hope new YouTube channel will lead to arrest of man wanted for assaulting bus driver

The incident happened midday July 19 on a Route 66 bus in Northeast Philly; there is a $1,000 for information that helps investigators

Brooks Holton
By Brooks Holton
PhillyVoice Staff
SEPTA Transit Police have a new YouTube channel where they will post videos related to the investigation of crimes that occur on the public transportation system. The first video shared by the department asks viewers for help identifying a man who allegedly assaulted a Route 66 bus driver on July 19, 2021.

SEPTA police on Tuesday launched a new YouTube channel to help the department solve crimes that occur on the public transportation system.

In its first video, the department is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man who investigators say assaulted a bus driver.

The incident occurred on a Route 66 bus around 12:45 p.m., July 19, near Frankford Avenue and Levick Street in Mayfair, police said. Video shared to the new YouTube channel shows surveillance video from the bus edited to identify the man suspected of assaulting the driver.

SEPTA police allege the man said a racial slur to the driver and threw a beer can at her as he left the bus.

"After throwing the beer can, the man displayed a knife while continuing his assaultive and threatening behavior," police wrote in the description of the video, which can be viewed below.

The man was wearing a white T-shirt with a blue logo on the front and gray sweatpants. SEPTA police said he has tattoos on both arms and a shamrock tattoo on the back of his left elbow.

Anyone who may be able to identify the man or has other information about the incident is asked to call (215) 580-8111. Tips mayb be submitted through the SEPTA Transit Watch app or by texting (215) 234-1911.

SEPTA police said it sought advice from the Philadelphia Police Department on how to use the video platform to solve crimes. The Philly police department's channel dates back to May 2018 and has more than 32,000 subscribers.

"This initiative gives us the ability to easily distribute video to a wide audience as another tool to solve cases," SEPTA Transit Police Chief Thomas Nestel said. "The YouTube channel is also a way for SEPTA Transit Police to create an ongoing dialogue with SEPTA employees and riders."

