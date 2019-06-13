Lane closures will impact travel on Schuylkill Expressway through Center City next week

In order to repair and repaint the steel on the overhead viaduct, westbound I-76 between the South St. and Interstate 676 interchanges will be reduced to one lane from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

It will then close completely from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers will be directed to use the ramp from westbound I-76 to 30th St., then follow Schuylkill Ave. to the ramp to westbound I-76 at Market St.

Between 30th St. and University Ave. interchanges I-76 eastbound will be reduced to one lane for repairs to the I-76 viaduct and to the overhead Schuylkill Ave. viaduct.

Repairs to the Schuylkill viaduct is part of PennDOT's $103.6 million plan to rehab and repair the steel superstructure and replace the deck of the Chestnut St. bridge, which connects Center City with University City.

The ramp from westbound I-76 to 30th St. will be shortened for pipe work from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

However, not everything is experiencing restrictions. The Walnut St. ramp from eastbound I-76 will officially reopen on June 17. It's been closed since May 20 for structural repairs and resurfacing.

