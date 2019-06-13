More News:

June 13, 2019

Lane closures will impact travel on Schuylkill Expressway through Center City next week

By Virginia Streva
I-76 in Center City will experience lane restrictions and closures from Monday, June 17 to Friday, June 21.

Interstate 76 in Center City will experience lane closures and restrictions eastbound and westbound from Monday, June 17 to Friday, June 21, the Department of Transportation said in a statement on Thursday.

Construction is planned for two viaducts in Center City. This includes the viaduct between 30th St. and University Ave. interchanges and the Schuylkill Ave. viaduct which goes over the expressway between Walnut St. and Market St. 

In order to repair and repaint the steel on the overhead viaduct, westbound I-76 between the South St. and Interstate 676 interchanges will be reduced to one lane from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

It will then close completely from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers will be directed to use the ramp from westbound I-76 to 30th St., then follow Schuylkill Ave. to the ramp to westbound I-76 at Market St. 

Between 30th St. and University Ave. interchanges I-76 eastbound will be reduced to one lane for repairs to the I-76 viaduct and to the overhead Schuylkill Ave. viaduct. 

Repairs to the Schuylkill viaduct is part of PennDOT's $103.6 million plan to rehab and repair the steel superstructure and replace the deck of the Chestnut St. bridge, which connects Center City with University City.

The ramp from westbound I-76 to 30th St. will be shortened for pipe work from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

However, not everything is experiencing restrictions. The Walnut St. ramp from eastbound I-76 will officially reopen on June 17. It's been closed since May 20 for structural repairs and resurfacing. 

