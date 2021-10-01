After three years, I-95 off-ramp at Girard Avenue ready to reopen

The PennDOT project to reconstruct the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 between the Allegheny Avenue and Girard Avenue interchanges in Philadelphia will wrap up Saturday with the reopening of the off-ramp at Girard Avenue.

The $312 million initiative, which got underway in 2018, rebuilt and widened southbound I-95 through a series of construction projects that required extensive detours. >

The project also involved the replacement of a mile-long viaduct between Ann and Palmer Streets, the reconstruction of the southbound off- and on-ramps, and the installation of noise barrier walls.

The southbound off-ramp at Girard Avenue was closed and detoured in July 2019 for reconstruction, but the new southbound on-ramp was rebuilt in stages and remained open to traffic during the entirety of construction.

Leading up to Saturday's reopening, the following restrictions will remain in effect as the new traffic pattern is established:

•From 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday, a double lane closure and periodic 15-minute traffic stoppages will be in place on southbound I-95 between the Betsy Ross Bridge and I-676 interchanges as workers shift the southbound traffic pattern between the Allegheny Avenue and Girard Avenue interchanges. •From 7 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday, the Aramingo Avenue ramp to southbound I-95 at the Girard Avenue interchange and the Allegheny Avenue ramp to southbound I-95 will be closed during the changing of the southbound I-95 traffic pattern. Motorists who usually use the ramps will be detoured south on Aramingo Avenue and south on Delaware Avenue to Callowhill Street, Second Street and the southbound on-ramp at Market Street.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time for travel through the work zones because significant delays are expected.

When the work is completed, the southbound I-95 off-ramp at Girard Avenue will re-open and motorists on southbound I-95 will remain on the southbound side of the interstate using three reconstructed through-lanes between Allegheny Avenue and Girard Avenue. Northbound I-95 will remain in its current three-lane traffic pattern for the remainder of the year.

The PennDOT project also includes the installation of a new stormwater drainage system and construction of sustainable enhancements to the interchange area adjacent to and beneath I-95.

These additional planned improvements will remain under construction through next summer and will eventually feature a multi-use trail section and the installation of LED street and understructure lighting. Thematic formliners for decorative treatments of bridge and abutment walls will be added along with the creation of several public spaces and parking areas.