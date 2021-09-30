Center City Giant supermarket, flooded by Hurricane Ida's storms, set to reopen Saturday

Giant's two-story flagship supermarket in Logan Square will reopen to shoppers this weekend a month after it was damaged by floods caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

The grocery store at ​​60 N. 23rd St. opens at 8 a.m. Saturday and will resume its normal hours of 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday, Giant's manager of public relations Ashley Flower said Thursday.

The Starbucks located in the store's first-floor lobby and the escalator that transports shopping carts down from the second-floor supermarket and food hall still will be out of service as repairs continue during the next few weeks, Flower said

Flower did not disclose the cost of damages to the Giant at Riverwalk store.

Storms left over from Hurricane Ida poured more than 8 inches of rainfall on parts of the region, last month. The Schuylkill River crested at 17.2 feet on Sept. 2, surpassing a record set 152 years ago. Helicopter footage from CBS3 shows floodwaters nearly reaching the Giant logo mounted to the Riverwalk building at 23rd and Arch streets. In the video, the building's ground floor appears to be completely submerged.

Flower also did not say how much of the Giant's food was either discarded or given away because of the flood.

"Our Riverwalk store sustained significant damage to the lower level, inclusive of the lobby, escalator, elevator and cartalator systems, and parking garage," Flower said in an email. "Our team and many partners have worked tirelessly over the past month to clean up, repair, replace and restock. We are so proud of the team and all they’ve accomplished, and are looking forward to opening our doors on Saturday."

Giant at Riverwalk opened March 19. The 65,000-square-foot store overlooks the Schuylkill River and 30th Street Station, with an outdoor terrace that includes lounge furniture and fire pits.