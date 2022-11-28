More Events:

November 28, 2022

Watch artists carve ice sculptures at Fishtown Freeze

Neighborhood shops will offer discounts, with bars hosting a holiday cocktail crawl. The event concludes with an ice bonfire

Last year's ice sculptures outside Sancho Pistola's. Fishtown Freeze will feature more than 15 ice sculptures, including live carvings, on Saturday, Dec. 10.

Bright lights, sugary cookies and hot cocoa all ignite the holiday spirit, but one underrated seasonal starter? Ice and chainsaws.

On Saturday, Dec. 10, the Fishtown Freeze returns with more than 15 ice sculptures displayed outside neighborhood businesses. Live carvings are set to take place outside the Lutheran Settlement House, Garage Fishtown and the Fillmore, where a "winter wonderland" will be set up. Times for the ice carvings are currently TBD, but the Fishtown Freeze is scheduled for noon to 6 p.m.

The winter wonderland, meanwhile, will welcome visitors from 5-8 p.m. with an "ice bonfire" and performances from the St. Laurentius Choir, New Groove Studios and DJ Nate G. Kids can take photos with Santa or score swag through holiday giveaways.

Their parents also can land deals by picking up a shopping spree card at participating stores. Customers earn higher discounts with each spend, starting with 5% for an initial purchase at any participating store. Their purchase at a second store earns them 10%, their third 15%. Finally, they earn 20% with a purchase at their fourth and any subsequent shops.

This year's shopping spree stores include:

• Craft Foundry
• Jinxed
• Proper Goods
• Minnow Lane
• Transcending Roots
• Fishtown Jewelers
• Tanning and Facial Bar
• Riverwards Produce
• Close at Hand
• Head & the Hand Book Shop
• Fresh Image and Grooming
• Cake Life
• Downerss
• Cloud 9 Clay
• Ham and Bone
• Toile
• Naaz
• FAN

Once shoppers "complete" their cards by hitting four stores, they can claim additional discounts at Mural City Cellars, Other Half Brewing, Nirvana Spa + Wellness and Philadelphia Brewing (the latter only after 6 p.m.). The shopping spree continues through Sunday, Dec. 11.

Seven holiday cocktails made with Union Forge Vodka also will be available through a neighborhood cocktail crawl, but the participating bars have not yet been announced.

Fishtown Freeze and Winter Wonderland

Saturday, Dec. 10
Noon to 8 p.m. | Free
Various locations

