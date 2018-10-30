IHOP reveals new Grinch-inspired menu for the holiday season

Remember when IHOP was briefly IHOb? Well, the chain is back to doing what it does best, pancakes, and has announced that for the holiday season it will serve up its light-and-fluffy stacks in Grinch-green.

Just in time for the release of the new, animated movie "The Grinch," coming to theaters November 9, the chain has revealed a limited-edition menu based on the classic holiday story.

That's right, the holiday season is upon us already.

Check out the festive menu line-up below, available at IHOP restaurants through Dec. 31.



• Grinch's Green Pancakes – Two Grinch-green buttermilk pancakes topped with sweet cream cheese icing, red candy hearts and creamy, green whipped topping. • Minty Who Hot Chocolate – Hot chocolate with mint syrup, topped with creamy green whipped topping and red candy hearts. • Whoville Holiday Cheesecake French Toast – Two King's Hawaiian rolls, French-toasted and layered with creamy cheesecake filling, raspberry topping and creamy whipped topping. • Who-Roast Beast Omelette – Omelette filled with shredded beef, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, sautéed jalapeños, onions and golden hash browns, topped with tangy barbecue sauce, more shredded cheese and a Serrano pepper. Served with three buttermilk pancakes. • Mt. Crumpit Kids Combo – One Grinch Green Pancake, topped with sweet cream cheese icing, red candy hearts and green whipped topping. Includes one scrambled egg, one bacon strip and one pork sausage link. Best of all, with the purchase of an adult entrée, kids 12 and under eat free from 4 to 10 p.m.

And if you want to watch the trailer for "The Grinch," you can check it out below.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.