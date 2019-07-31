Inmate death at Pennsylvania state prison under investigation

The death of an inmate at Pennsylvania's SCI Huntingdon facility is under investigation after the prisoner was found unconscious in his cell Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Corrections officers reported John Marlin Gelencser, 52, was unresponsive during a routine check of his housing unit.

Huntingdon County coroner Paul Sharum pronounced Gelencser dead, and Gelencser was then transferred to Penn Highlands Hospital in Huntingdon.