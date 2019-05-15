More News:

May 15, 2019

Two correctional officers charged in beating of inmate at Northeast Philly prison

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Prisons
The Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Northeast Philadelphia. Google Maps/Street View

The Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Northeast Philadelphia.

Two Philadelphia correctional officers were indicted Wednesday on charges that they repeatedly punched and kicked an inmate at the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility last September.

Robert Berger, 35, and Nathaniel Morris, 47, are both charged with civil rights offenses, as well as making false statements related to the incident, federal authorities said.

Investigators said Berger and Morris allegedly beat the inmate even though the individual was compliant and did not pose a threat to anyone.

“The United States criminal justice system works because everyone, regardless of where they are in the system, is guaranteed constitutional rights along the way,” U.S. Attorney William M. McSwain said. “These two defendants, whose jobs it is to maintain the safety and security of inmates while in custody, allegedly violated the law in a brutal, violent manner. The federal government will not tolerate this kind of lawless behavior.”

Both men face a maximum possible sentence of 20 years in prison if convicted.

“Corrections officers have a difficult job,” added Michael T. Harpster, special agent in charge of the FBI's Philadelphia Division. “That doesn't give them impunity to lash out violently and treat inmates like punching bags. Incarcerated men and women lose their freedom, not their humanity — and not their civil rights. The FBI will always seek justice for victims of violence, no matter who or where they are."

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Prisons Northeast Philadelphia Corrections Police Feds Crime Beating Inmates Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

2019 NBA Mock Draft Roundup: Who will the Sixers select with 24th-overall pick?
Cam-Johnson-Carolina_051519_usat

Transportation

NJ Transit train service between Atlantic City and Philadelphia restored
NJ Transit Atlantic city train

Music

Lil Uzi Vert says he's finished recording new album 'Eternal Atake'
lil uzi vert eternal atake

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: Bryce Harper's recent slump shouldn't be a surprise — or a cause for concern
Bryce-Harper_051519_usat

Alternative Medicine

Lavender is rising through the ranks of anti-anxiety medications
lavender anxiety treatment

Family-Friendly

Peddler's Village to host 41st annual Strawberry Festival
Strawberry Festival at Peddler's Village

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved